12 Things That Drive Me Crazy About El Salvador (but I Still Love It!)

Living in El Salvador has been a wild, beautiful, and sometimes confusing ride! From street dogs with too much confidence, to plastic bags inside plastic bags, to mystery fireworks at 5AM — this country keeps me on my toes! 🐶🎇

In this video, I’m sharing 12 quirky, frustrating, and hilarious things that drive me absolutely nuts about life in El Salvador — but that I’ve also grown to love in their own way. ❤️

Whether it's the lack of hot water, the eternal lines, or the total disappearance of punctuality, these little details reveal so much about the charm, rhythm, and reality of everyday Salvadoran life.

👉 Have you ever lived in El Salvador? Do any of these drive YOU crazy too? Let me know in the comments — and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share if you enjoy these spicy truths about expat life in Central America!

