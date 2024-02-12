BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Severing Past Wounds From Present Conflict Creates a Powerful Marriage - Dr. Donald Welch
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
02/12/2024

The number one cause of divorce is a couple’s inability to stay in the present during an argument rather than dredging up trauma and hurt from the past and fear of the future. This coming from marriage expert Dr. Donald Welch of the Welch Family Therapy Institute. He is an accomplished author, professor, and speaker with a slate of degrees and a lifetime of experience as a practicing therapist under his belt. He discusses how couples can foster a more responsive relationship rather than a reactive one. He also talks about the importance of staying focused on the present and future rather than the past and allowing yourself the space to think things through before you issue a response. “Approximately 65% to 80% of communication,” Donald says, “is nonverbal.”



TAKEAWAYS


Reactivity can eventually lead to divorce


Couples don’t balance their rhetoric apart from their emotions


When a couple goes hysterical, they’re often going historical


Awareness provides the opportunity to choose



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

No More Perfect Date Night (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PERFECTCCM

The Responsive Marriage book: https://amzn.to/3UqVWf8

The First Five Days of Marriage book: https://amzn.to/3Uymz1I

Temperament Assessment: https://www.welchtherapyinstitute.com/wrta


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. DONALD WELCH

Website: https://www.welchtherapyinstitute.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
divorcemarriageconflictauthorhistoricalcouplestina griffincounter culture mom showrelationaldr donald welchwelch family therapy institute
