El Salvador Day 8 & 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After going to the coffee farm we went to Apaneca, Izalco and Aztecol before heading home. This is such a beautiful country and we wanted to see as much as possible, especially areas that we are considering buying land in.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV