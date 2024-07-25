What Happens When You Die? - Alex Collier & excerpts from the Book Of Lazuri

My own take on “what happens when we die” is drawn from the lost “Book of Lazuri”, passed down by supposedly Lazarus himself - one of the few to have seen “the other side”. If even half true,

“This breaks the world.” – Joshi, Blade Runner 2049

-------

Before his soul found release, he remembered the words imparted to him within the desert; words that came not from the Lord God, as he suspected, but from Satan himself:

‘When there is life, there is time to learn; where there is time to learn, there is time for change; where there is time for change, there is time for joy.’

And the last spark of life let loose its hold upon the mortal flesh, and soared into the heavens.

And Lazarus died.

At first there was nothingness, a place not of senses but of senselessness [this must be the darkness that Near Death Experiencers talk about]. Yet there was no fear, for there was naught but peace within the darkness. And then came motion to the void, and the darkness coalesced into a twirling mist [a portal!]. And the mist circled about more and more quickly, until it howled with the voices of the dead. That which was once called Lazarus was drawn from the flesh; drawn up and forward.

And the churning mass spun itself into a long cavern; and the cavern’s end was there a spark; the spark brightened and grew as he was drawn up and forward [the light at the end of the tunnel].

‘Lazarus, Lazarus,’ heard he, for there were voices in the light; and the voices called unto him in his name.

‘Lazarus.’ And it seemed he knew these voices; and as the light brightened, so did the mist about him darken; and stars appeared therein; until it seemed as if it were the very sky swirling through the vortex about him, pulling him into the sun which fed the earth.

And the light grew to near blinding as he was brought closer still; and within the light vague, formless shapes began to be discerned.

‘Lazarus.’ And he saw that it was the shapes within the light that called him; and the shapes began to coalesce and take form; and they were the forms of the dead.

And Lazarus saw his mother, whom he had never met in life, for she had died as he was born; yet seeing this image, hearing his name, he knew it was his mother before him, for it could be no other. And he was filled with love for her.

And he saw his grandfather, Zebadiah; his father’s brothers, Jace and Moab; Alina, his mother’s sister; and many others also…

Yet it was Mariah, his mother, who spoke for them all. And his radiance was added to the light, and he embraced his mother with his energies, as he embraced them all; not an embrace of the flesh, for flesh had no place here. Rather, it was an embrace of the spirit, the soul.

‘Mother,’ cried Lazarus.

And briefly, the embrace became a sharing of more than love. It was a sharing of self and of mind and spirit. They became as One. And Lazarus felt all the joys and pains and memories of his kindred. He knew their passions and dispassions, perfections and imperfections all.

And all was right.

Then there was the darkness beyond the light; and Lazarus saw this also. In an instant, he gained a glimpse of what lay beyond the material. An understanding of the true struggles between the Chosen [Archons?] and their designs upon the Race of Man….

And Lazarus also glimpsed all that was, is, and shall be within the universe; yet it was more than he could understand. And he saw the plan of the Lord God; and he saw the battle in the final days; and then he saw no more.

For Lazarus pulled his soul away from the others.

And Mariah, fe[e]lling [sic] his fear, said, ‘My child, my poor child. It is over, thou art with us now. We shall be as One, as the other families of earth are as One also; as it is with the Chorus in the heavens.’

‘No,’ spake Lazarus. ‘Not as it is with the Chorus in the heavens. I have seen what thou hast seen. I know what ye do know. It is no as ye say.’

‘But it is, child. We shall all join, we shall be as One. We shall join together amongst ourselves.’

Yet Lazarus would hear not of it. ‘Mother, they see us as animals to be consumed. We are nothing to them. Am I to give my immortal soul as fodder to the Lord God?’

And the energies of his family grew saddened by his words. 'We have grown accustomed to what we are, as will you, my son. We have tried to resist them, of course, as did the others of earth..

And he felt sadness come upon his mother then. as she said, 'Yet we are not as strong as the Angels, my son. It is not so bad, truly. They only ask that we worship them and give them servitude.'

'It cannot be like this!' Lazarus cried with all his soul. 'I know it is what i deserve, for my life has been a life of vice. Yet I have felt thy souls and hearts. Ye deserve better than to serve tyranny, mother. I deserve damnation, but ye do not.'....

Had he hands, Lazarus would have covered his face in shame. All the prayer, al the penance was for nothing. No salvation, no rejoicing.

To be continued... End of Part 1.

