BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ways Of The Wicked
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 3 weeks ago

8/24/2025

Proverbs 12:6-7 The Ways Of The Wicked

Intro:  We all were on the road to destruction, the path away from God and toward hell.  But God made a way….a path to Him through faith and trust in His Son Jesus Christ.  We can get on the right path.  The wicked on a path that will never, ever, no not ever lead to anything good at all!  The wicked have their ways and their main goal is to destroy the righteous and righteousness wherever they find it.  The wicked live for the only person they really love….themselves.  All are going to die and go to be with the person we love the most…. Ourselves or Jesus!  Love for self will lead to hell….Love for Jesus will lead us to Him.

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy