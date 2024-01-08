Greys are not Stealing Souls they are Enlisting Souls – Suzy Hansen - Part 5 of 5

Alfred asks Suzy about the negative Greys.

3:00 The Greys are not “stealing souls”. They are enlisting souls.

She describes that in the future humans will be able to have the Grey part of themselves separate from the human part and walk through windows.

12:45 Suzy summarizes the dual soul and the alien agenda for human advancement.

16:15 Alfred asks if she has been told about AI and Suzy relates this to machines on craft which seem alive and are all encompassing.

18:30 Suzy asks anyone to contact her at [email protected] to share their understanding of what is going on in this world or their ET experiences.

