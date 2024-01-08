Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greys are not Stealing Souls they are Enlisting Souls – Suzy Hansen - Part 5 of 5
channel image
Brian Ruhe
119 Subscribers
70 views
Published 2 months ago

Alfred asks Suzy about the negative Greys.
3:00 The Greys are not “stealing souls”. They are enlisting souls.
She describes that in the future humans will be able to have the Grey part of themselves separate from the human part and walk through windows.
12:45 Suzy summarizes the dual soul and the alien agenda for human advancement.
16:15 Alfred asks if she has been told about AI and Suzy relates this to machines on craft which seem alive and are all encompassing.
18:30 Suzy asks anyone to contact her at [email protected] to share their understanding of what is going on in this world or their ET experiences.

Keywords
aliensufofutureetsgrey alienssuzy hansenthree waves

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket