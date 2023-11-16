Explosive Interview With Chris Sky Exposing The Hidden Agenda Of The Israeli-Gaza War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an explosive interview with Chris Sky the Canadian Activist exposing the real truth and Netanyahu's agenda for a Greater Israel and the Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide of the Palestinians with Steve Ben-Nun Of Israeli News Live. Also Chris Sky has started an organization called Saving A Child.
https://joinchrisnow.savingachild.com
https://israelinewslive.org
This is being broadcast with permission of Steve Ben-Nun as I was instrumental in coordinating this interview.