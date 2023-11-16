BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Explosive Interview With Chris Sky Exposing The Hidden Agenda Of The Israeli-Gaza War
Faith&Truth
Faith&Truth
1 follower
196 views • 11/16/2023

This is an explosive interview with Chris Sky the Canadian Activist exposing the real truth and Netanyahu's agenda for a Greater Israel and the Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide of the Palestinians with Steve Ben-Nun Of Israeli News Live. Also Chris Sky has started an organization called Saving A Child.

https://joinchrisnow.savingachild.com

https://israelinewslive.org

This is being broadcast with permission of Steve Ben-Nun as I was instrumental in coordinating this interview.


