‘Irreparable Damage’ - War Threats Escalate, Gold to Soar : Gerald Celente

“Gold is going up because the world is going down,” says Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal. In an interview with Daniela Cambone, Celente criticizes those who once dismissed gold advocates as "lunatics," asserting that more people are now waking up to gold’s value as protection.





He also predicts the precious metal could reach $4,000 an ounce. Celente points to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with Germany’s recession and global military build-ups, as drivers of inflation and rising oil prices. “You could see Brent crude going above $100, $120 a barrel. That’ll crash the proverbial economy and crash the equity markets.”





