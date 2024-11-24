© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground (Official Music Video)
Publicado em YT, 09 de Setembro de 2022
Créditos: Sneaker Pimps
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wuwfe3DRJzE
Descrição Original do Autor:
'6 Underground’ released on the Sneaker Pimps album ‘Becoming X’ August 19th, 1996.
Video directed by Toby Tremlett.
Sneaker Pimps online
Music and lyrics by Chris Corner, Liam Howe & Ian Pickering
Produced by Line of Flight & Jim Abbiss
Engineered by Jim Abbiss
Mixed by Jim Abbiss & Line of Flight
Vocals, Backing Vocals by Kelli Ali
Synths & Instrumentals by Chris Corner & Liam Howe
'6 Underground'' contains excerpts from 'Golden Girls' as performed by John Barry. Used under License from EMI Records.
Lyrics:
Take me down, 6 underground,
The ground beneath your feet,
Laid out low, nothing to go,
Nowhere a way to meet.
I've got a head full of drought, down here
So far off losing out, round here,
Overground, watch this space,
I'm open to falling from grace.
Calm me down, bring it round,
Too way high off your street,
I can see like nothing else,
In me you're better than I wanna be.
Don't think 'cos I understand, I care,
Don't think 'cos I'm talking, we're friends,
Overground, watch this space,
I'm open to falling from grace.
Talk me down, safe and sound,
Too strung up to sleep,
Wear me out, scream and shout,
Swear my time's never cheap.
I fake my life like I've lived; too much,
I take whatever you're given; not enough,
Overground, watch this space,
I'm open to falling from grace.
