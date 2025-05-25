💥🇺🇦 One of the Russian Iskander strikes that hit Chernigov (UKR) last night.

Night flight of Iskander /KN -23 to a target in Chernigov.

25 Years Today Since the Liberation of Lebanon

Today marks 25 years since the end of the Zionist occupation of Lebanon—what is rightly celebrated as Liberation Day.

On May 25, 2000, after 18 years of occupation, the last "Israeli" soldiers fled south, humiliated and defeated, back into occupied Palestine. Their retreat was not a goodwill gesture—it was the result of relentless blows delivered by Hezbollah, Amal, and the broader Lebanese Resistance.

The 1982 invasion saw Zionist forces blitz through Lebanon to Beirut, facing little initial resistance. But occupation is a different matter. Like the U.S. in Vietnam, "Israel" soon found itself trapped in a brutal guerilla war it could never win.

Hezbollah, born out of that invasion, rose to defend the people after repeated massacres and atrocities by the occupiers. Over nearly two decades, the Resistance drove the enemy out—liberating all but the Shebaa Farms.

And when "Israel" tried again in 2006, they were stopped dead in their tracks—crippled, exposed, and once more forced to flee.





Via: @RezistanceTrench