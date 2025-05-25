BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥One of the Iskander strikes that hit Chernigov last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 3 months ago

💥🇺🇦 One of the Russian Iskander strikes that hit Chernigov (UKR) last night.

Night flight of Iskander /KN -23 to a target in Chernigov.

Adding: 

25 Years Today Since the Liberation of Lebanon

Today marks 25 years since the end of the Zionist occupation of Lebanon—what is rightly celebrated as Liberation Day.

On May 25, 2000, after 18 years of occupation, the last "Israeli" soldiers fled south, humiliated and defeated, back into occupied Palestine. Their retreat was not a goodwill gesture—it was the result of relentless blows delivered by Hezbollah, Amal, and the broader Lebanese Resistance.

The 1982 invasion saw Zionist forces blitz through Lebanon to Beirut, facing little initial resistance. But occupation is a different matter. Like the U.S. in Vietnam, "Israel" soon found itself trapped in a brutal guerilla war it could never win.

Hezbollah, born out of that invasion, rose to defend the people after repeated massacres and atrocities by the occupiers. Over nearly two decades, the Resistance drove the enemy out—liberating all but the Shebaa Farms.

And when "Israel" tried again in 2006, they were stopped dead in their tracks—crippled, exposed, and once more forced to flee.


Via: @RezistanceTrench

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy