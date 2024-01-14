Create New Account
Tiny frog 🐸 found in a very dry area during cold weather.
channel image
SNIPERCAT
13 Subscribers
41 views
Published a month ago

Made by Ron using Videoshop.

I found this tiny cool frog far away from any water, it was a very cold day around 5c back a few months ago. Found in our orchard at our farm.

Humour. I added sound effects, 

#crazyfunnycats66

Keywords
naturecanadahumourwildlifecutefoundloltinyalbertafrogedmontonkermitcfc66crazyfunnycatscrazyfunnycats66froggyribbit

