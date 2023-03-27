Here’s the Catch About Tuna

Did you know that salmon and shrimp only make up about half of all farmed seafood products? 👀

In this video, Michael Selden, the CEO and co-founder of Finless Foods, talks about the limitations of the tuna fish industry.

According to Michael, although tuna is a LARGER market than salmon, it is much more expensive and cannot be farmed in the same way that salmon can. 🐟

As a result, it is difficult to produce mercury-free and plastic-free tuna at scale, whereas consumers can readily find these options in farmed salmon. 👈

Visit https://finlessfoods.com/ now to learn more about Finless Foods and their unique vision!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C