BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s the Catch About Tuna
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
885 views • 03/27/2023

Did you know that salmon and shrimp only make up about half of all farmed seafood products? 👀

In this video, Michael Selden, the CEO and co-founder of Finless Foods, talks about the limitations of the tuna fish industry.

According to Michael, although tuna is a LARGER market than salmon, it is much more expensive and cannot be farmed in the same way that salmon can. 🐟

As a result, it is difficult to produce mercury-free and plastic-free tuna at scale, whereas consumers can readily find these options in farmed salmon. 👈

Visit https://finlessfoods.com/ now to learn more about Finless Foods and their unique vision!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
seafoodtuna fishfinless foods
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy