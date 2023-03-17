BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tactical PE - Florida Cop Executes Near-Perfect Spartan Kick To Take Down Murder Suspect.
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
123 views • 03/17/2023

As always Warriors we are brought to you by Tactical Workouts:

Revolutionary Tactical Strength and Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint to Help Cops, Soldiers, and Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle Start for free today!

http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout

On today's show we share with you the viral video of an extremely sharp and skilled police officer executing a perfect spartan kick to get a murder suspect on the ground further proving that a better trained and physically fit police force as well as citizenry; are necessary to help increase the safety of all of our communities.

Be sure to check out the 2nd half of the show to get some tips on strengthening you lower back for anything that this sometimes violent world can hurl at you. Enjoy and be prepared!

Part one:

Body camera video: Florida deputies locate and arrest shooting spree suspect.

In this body camera footage, Orange County deputies are seen locating and arresting 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, accused of shooting 5 people, leaving an Orlando journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman dead. DISCLAIMER: Some may find the content disturbing. From Fox 13 Tampa

https://www.youtube.com/@fox13tampa


Part two:

4 Ways to Strengthen and Protect Your Back

It makes sense to strengthen your core and remove muscle imbalances if you want to banish backache for good. Learn more at http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout


5 FREE Tactical Training Videos


Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!


What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.


Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens



The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/TuneintoUSSportsRadio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net


healthgunsmilitarysavepoliceworkoutpeacesafetyfiretacticalfight2ndamendment
