COVID Shot and White Fibrous Clots - Time to Draw a Line in the Sand and Resist - Tom Haviland

Retired Major Tom Haviland worked as an electrical engineer and data analyst as government contractor for 16 years after his retirement as a Major. However, his career came to an abrupt halt in October 2021 after he refused to get the COVID shot.

This took Tom on a journey that led him to the creation of three worldwide blood clot surveys to investigate the appearance of new and unusual white fibrous clots in corpses and their link to the COVID vaccines.

After viewing this presentation anyone consenting to the COVID shot or any mRNA shot needs serious psychiatric help. Watch this shocking, no holds barred, presentation by the retired Major and get the facts you were never meant to get.

