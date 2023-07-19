U.S. Rep. Steve King: Exposing Deep State Agenda behind Global Warming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former U.S. Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa) chaired the Constitution Committee while on Capitol Hill, so he is hardened in the fight to defend Americans’ God-given rights against government encroachment. In this interview with The New American, he describes how he got involved in the battle against government-sanctioned confiscation of private property, masked behind a save-the-earth campaign to capture carbon dioxide and pipe it thousands of miles through our nation’s Corn Belt to underground sequestration in North Dakota.