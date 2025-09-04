⚡️THE "VOSTOK" TROOP GROUP HAS LIBERATED THE SETTLEMENT OF NOVOSYOLIVKA IN THE DNIPROPETROVSK REGION⚡️⚡️⚡️

💪The "Far Eastern Express" of the "Vostok" troop group continues to advance, liberating the sixth settlement in the Dnipro region!

💥 As a result of decisive and skillful offensive actions, the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the "Vostok" troop group liberated the settlement of NOVOSYOLIVKA.

💥 The Transbaikal troops are the first to open the "score" of victories for the "Vostok" troop group in September.

💥 The assault units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade completed the liberation of a major enemy defense node from the Kyiv regime's forces, despite difficult terrain and constant counterattacks.

💥 More than 120 residential buildings over an area of 2.5 square kilometers were freed from enemy presence.

💀 The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to two companies of personnel and more than 10 units of Western equipment here, failing to achieve success. The Transbaikal troops once again proved too tough for the enemy.

🫡 We continue to monitor the successes of our guys and highlight their feats!

