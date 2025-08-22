Joe Untamed: Exposing the Elites: From Radical Islam to Big Pharma Lies W/ Robert Spencer and Dr. Robert Malone M.D., M.S.

Joe Untamed tackles two urgent battles shaping America’s future: the rise of radical Islamist influence and the war over truth in public health. Robert Spencer, renowned scholar and director of Jihad Watch, joins us to break down the growing presence of Islamist ideology in U.S. communities—from mass gatherings in Michigan to city councils now dominated by Muslim politicians. What does this mean for American law, culture, and national security? Spencer peels the onion back on the elites enabling this transformation and warns what’s at stake if we continue down this path unchecked.

Then, Dr. Robert Malone—the original inventor of mRNA vaccine technology—returns to reveal how entrenched bureaucrats and Big Pharma allies are weaponizing science against the American people. With new developments inside HHS and RFK Jr.’s sweeping reforms, Malone exposes the deep state’s retaliation, the dangers of indemnifying industries like RNA pesticides, and the long-term health consequences hidden from public view. From vaccine schedules to regulatory corruption, his insights strike at the heart of America’s medical and political crises.

Together, Spencer and Malone highlight the same underlying truth: powerful elites, whether in religion, government, or corporate boardrooms, are eroding American freedom from within. This is not just about foreign threats or public health—it’s about the survival of liberty itself. Tonight’s show is a wake-up call, offering clarity, urgency, and solutions for anyone ready to stand against the forces trying to reshape America in their image.









