US-Chilean Journalist Dies in Kiev Custody - RT, Chay Bowes

US-Chilean Journalist Dies in Kiev Custody - RT
The US State Department has confirmed that Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira has died in Ukraine. His father claims his son was tortured to death in prison for criticizing President Zelensky. RT’s Chay Bowes reports.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.