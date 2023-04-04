Trump Indictment | Former U.S. Attorney General Discusses 5 Key Issues Related to the Trump Indictment: Who Is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg? Who Is Michael Cohen? Who Is Stormy Daniels? Trump Charges? Will Trump Be Convicted?

Who Is Matt Whitaker?

Matthew George Whitaker (born October 29, 1969) is an American lawyer, lobbyist and politician who served as the acting United States Attorney General from November 7, 2018, to February 14, 2019. He was appointed to that position by President Donald Trump after Jeff Sessions resigned at Trump's request. Whitaker had previously served as Chief of Staff to Sessions from October 2017 to November 2018.

"I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" - President Donald J. Trump (April 3rd 2023)

Pray for President Trump!!!

Step 1 - Will President Trump Be Indictmented On Tuesday April 4th 2023?

Step 2 - Will President Trump Be Charged with 34 Counts?

Who Is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg?

52% of all felonies in Alvin Bragg’s district have been reduced to misdemeanors?

Who Is Michael Cohen?

What Is the Campaign Finance Charge?

What Is Programmable Money? https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/what-is-programmable-money-20210623.html

