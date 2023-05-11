BREAKING NEWS! UK's MASSIVE WW3 ESCALATION, F-22s SENT TO FRONT, NUCLEAR EVACUATION IN PROGRESS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Prepper
May 10, 2023
Todays News
-THE HIDDEN MESSAGE IN RUSSIAN PARADE
PUTIN’S DECLARATION “WAR”
-UK TO SEND TROOPS/ LONG RANGE MISSILES
-US DRONES APPROACH RUSSIA-SHOOTDOWN COMING SOON
”NUCLEAR WAR IS INEVITABLE” RUSSIAN MEDIA
-NUCLEAR PLANT EVACUATED
-EMERGENCY ALERT I GOT
-F-22s to ESTONIA TO FACE OFF W/ SU-35
-MAJOR ESCALATION IN 1.2 BILLION WEAPONS PACKAGE
-UKRAINIAN COMMANDER OFFLINE
-RUSSIA WITHDRAWS FROM ANOTHER WEAPONS TREATY
-NUCLEAR DETECTION AIRCRAFT OVER NORTH SEA
”PEACE TALKS NOW IMPOSSIBLE” UN GUTERRES
-POLAND “RENAMES” RUSSIAN TERRITORY
-CIVIL WAR IN PAKISTAN, ISRAEL/ GAZA, MEXICO
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46SA3N_MTGo