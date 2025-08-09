Activists in London ‘HIJACK’ bus station ads to protest ‘genocide’.

Defy laws that ban Palestinian Action under anti-terrorism measures.

Adding:

British nuclear weapon base's radioactive sea leak revealed - Report

The British Royal Navy base at Coulport, which houses the UK’s arsenal of nuclear warheads, released radioactive water into Loch Long, a sea loch near Glasgow, on multiple occasions since 2010, a report published today has shown.

🔍 The leaks apparently occurred due to what the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) described as “shortfalls in maintenance,” according to The Guardian, which managed to obtain the SEPA report on the matter.

It mentions the Royal Navy’s failure to maintain equipment in the area where the nukes are stored, as well as the sorry state of a network of some 1,500 pipes at the facility, which kept bursting and releasing the contaminated liquid.