BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Activists in London ‘HIJACK’ bus station ads to protest ‘genocide’ - Defy laws that ban Palestinian Action under anti-terrorism measures
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 month ago

Activists in London ‘HIJACK’ bus station ads to protest ‘genocide’. 

Defy laws that ban Palestinian Action under anti-terrorism measures.

Adding:

British nuclear weapon base's radioactive sea leak revealed - Report

The British Royal Navy base at Coulport, which houses the UK’s arsenal of nuclear warheads, released radioactive water into Loch Long, a sea loch near Glasgow, on multiple occasions since 2010, a report published today has shown.

🔍 The leaks apparently occurred due to what the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) described as “shortfalls in maintenance,” according to The Guardian, which managed to obtain the SEPA report on the matter.

It mentions the Royal Navy’s failure to maintain equipment in the area where the nukes are stored, as well as the sorry state of a network of some 1,500 pipes at the facility, which kept bursting and releasing the contaminated liquid.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy