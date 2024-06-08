© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #378
1. 11:37 Another Girl Boss Movie (Furiosa) tanks at the Box Office, Fall Guy also performs poorly
2. 47:44 Investigation shows CIA tried to buy a huge chunk of social media for Biden
3. 1:19:55 WHO Pandemic Treaty Fails to Pass
4. 1:43:04 Donald Trump found guilty at trial, conviction (as expected) backfires
5. 2:32:41 Leak at Google reveals Search Engine Optimization feature is biased. On the heels of dumb answers AI was giving bad advice
6. 3:02:32 Nick Rekieta of Rekieta law arrested on drug charges
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
