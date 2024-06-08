Red Pill Nation Hangout #378

1. 11:37 Another Girl Boss Movie (Furiosa) tanks at the Box Office, Fall Guy also performs poorly

2. 47:44 Investigation shows CIA tried to buy a huge chunk of social media for Biden

3. 1:19:55 WHO Pandemic Treaty Fails to Pass

4. 1:43:04 Donald Trump found guilty at trial, conviction (as expected) backfires

5. 2:32:41 Leak at Google reveals Search Engine Optimization feature is biased. On the heels of dumb answers AI was giving bad advice

6. 3:02:32 Nick Rekieta of Rekieta law arrested on drug charges





