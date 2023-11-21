UNSTOPPABLE HOUSING MARKET CRASH with Peter Schiff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This housing market crash may be worse than The Great Depression. @peterschiff talks about the dire state of the U.S. economy, and how the (NOT) federal (CORPORATE GLOBALIST NOT) government (PURPOSELY) created a massive housing market bubble they can't fix, (AND THAT THEY ALSO DON'T WANT TO FIX, BECAUSE THAT WOULD DEFEAT THE PURPOSE OF THEIR PLAN TO BANKRUPT -- AND RENDER FULLY DEPENDENT & CONTROLLABLE -- AS MANY GULLIBLE & IGNORANT SHEEPLE AS THEY POSSIBLY CAN.)