Running a Supernatural Race
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
9 views • 08/24/2023

December 31st, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the power of the Holy Spirit in our lives and renewing a supernatural walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. He is supernatural and we are in a spiritual war with the supernatural forces of Satan. It is time that we do what it takes to walk in the anointing, power, and gifts of the Holy Spirit. We must set a new course for 2018 that will take us deeper into the presence of God and His will for us and those around us.

Keywords
holy spiritjesusperseverancedean odle
