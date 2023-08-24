Running a Supernatural Race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 31st, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the power of the Holy Spirit in our lives and renewing a supernatural walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. He is supernatural and we are in a spiritual war with the supernatural forces of Satan. It is time that we do what it takes to walk in the anointing, power, and gifts of the Holy Spirit. We must set a new course for 2018 that will take us deeper into the presence of God and His will for us and those around us.