Jordan Belfort: Wall Street Is Evil. But Here's Why We Need It.

Tucker Carlson on Friday dropped episode 58 of his show on X: How did a not-very-bright thug like Nancy Pelosi get rich in the stock market? Because the system is rigged.
Jordan Belfort, The ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’ explains how the system is rigged.
Tucker Carlson trolls CNBC’s Jim Cramer for his years of bad investing advice and discusses Nancy Pelosi’s stock picks.
“It’s inconceivable that someone can have that high return on the market and everyone else can’t do it,” Jordan Belfort said of Nancy Pelosi’s stock picks. “So what’s the edge? The edge is she knows key legislation, and you know, maybe someone is whispering in her ear…they want to be on her good side.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/tucker-carlson-drops-episode-58-jordan-belfort-wolf/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.