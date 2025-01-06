BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moscow: Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior built in 1883 - 'I am with you always, to the very end of the age.'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
96 views • 6 months ago

We are united, and the Savior’s promise remains unshaken. Who said to His disciples and followers, 'I am with you always, to the very end of the age.'

The Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

Built in 1883, the cathedral was demolished during the Soviet era and rebuilt in the 1990s. It is the largest Orthodox church in Russia and an important site for worship.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
