© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
davidwhitehead The Black-Pilled Prophets Of Doom Are False Teachers -Drive With Dave-David Whiteheadhttps://rokfin.com/post/136191/The-BlackPilled-Prophets-Of-Doom-Are-False-Teachers-Drive-With-Dave
https://twitter.com/TruthWarriorDad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j73YI25-xAw
https://rumble.com/v2pdkpa-the-black-pilled-prophets-of-doom-are-false-teachers-drive-with-dave.html
The Black-Pilled Prophets Of Doom Are False Teachers (Drive With Dave)
"It's all gonna burn bruh. Trust me, we're screwed! I got muh visions, nightmares, channeled info, insider intel and ancient scriptures to prove it..."
Do ya now? Where have I heard this nonsense before...
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com