Part 2 SD Bullion Value of Silver of Oil or Pigs, Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness

Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/05/invest-in-oil-or-piglets-god-liberty.html

Patriot Gallery or PG...... A man who never worked but invested his entire life. Quoted that it pays to counterfeit money out of thin air? Produce Black Satanic Illusions around the world? Only gold coins and silver coins are money. No exceptions! It is the Truth. This Poor Man died, went to hell never had salvation, and never had the truth. The lesson here is written in the Bible. Crime does not pay because the wages of sin is death. His legacy is that he brought a lot of death to a lot of people who suffered because his wickedness was tolerated and supported. The people died because of his game, the illusion of wealth. Real wealth comes from God to those who work with their own two hands and live a life of obedience to God.

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%