BREAKING: U.S. FARMERS UNDER ATTACK! - Idaho Farmers Banned From USING WATER! - Famine Imminent

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of U.S. farmers facing similar attacks to what we've seen in Europe that not only adds to the massively increasing costs of food but the complete destruction of the supply chain as well. While China owns 300,000 acres of farmland near 19 US military bases inside the United States, the government in Idaho is going after 500,000 acres of family owned farms with a water curtailment rule essentially fining farmers $300 an acre for water used. They want to stop farmers from using water, the thing that GROWS THE FOOD!

Of course we've seen Dutch, German, Belgian, Austrian, Irish, French and Spanish farmers targeted recently. The Netherlands being the second top agricultural exporter in the world was targeted by World Economic Forum globalists like Mark Rutte who attempted to get rid of 50% of the farm.

No farms, no food. This is obvious. Of course people are already normalized to this attack and don't seem to care much.

With the destruction of the global food supply, we can expect rationed poison foods with mRNA and modRNA as well as bugs and fake meat forced onto the populace on carbon credits, social credits, digital IDs and CBDCs. If you want to eat, you'll have to comply, or get prepared today.

John Kerry said that so-called "climate change" was destroying farms and the food supply and it would cause famine. His so-called "solution" was to get rid of farms because he said it causes "global warming." An absolute joke.





These people hate you and want you dead.





Bill Gates is buying up vast amounts of farm land alongside China. They're preparing for something massive. They want you in 15 Minute Cities. They're already calling for government owned grocery stores. Fake meat food rations. Food police in New York.

With World War 3, the bird flu hoax (and the culling of animals) and the climate change extremism, if you're not prepared for a famine, you'll unfortunately be forced to eat the bugs, eat fake meat and eat mRNA food in order to survive.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

World Alternative Media 2023





