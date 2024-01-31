Create New Account
The federal gov't is corrupt. It's tyrannical. It’s turned against We The People.
Kari Lake War Room  . “This federal government is corrupt. It's tyrannical. It’s turned against We The People.  The people of Texas are going to stand up & protect their citizens. We need to see that done here in Arizona & every border state until we can get Joe Biden & this sick group of corrupt anti-American folks in his administration out  the door & get an America First President like President Trump back in.”

human trafficking, border crisis, illegal migrants, cartels, open border, biden regime

