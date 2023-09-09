Is Prayer Timeless? - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.104 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Sep 8, 2023





The Catholic Church teaches that when someone takes their own life, it doesn’t mean that they automatically lose their soul. Father Chris Alar, MIC, takes this a step further and shows how your prayers today can help someone who has died for any reason, even years ago, at the moment of their judgment. Then be inspired by the testimony of a mother who lost her beloved son to suicide, and how, even in the midst of darkness and despair, she found hope and healing in God's loving mercy.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 104: Is Prayer Timeless?





