Trumps Confirms, It is a Seed WAR

Kid’s Dementia, USA Sickness INC.. DNA Defilement

· Like Autism that just showed up, Kid’s now are getting Dementia – WHY and HOW?

· Dr’s long term Study of Sickness Correlated to Vaccines

· Note, there is a vaccine for everything and soon a vaccine for fentanyl. Remember, the Gov runs the drugs and why we got out of Afghanistan is fentanyl is cheaper to process than heroin.

War on the Family

· Surgeon General said parenting is not healthy for parents. But, the Bible says kids are a blessing.

What: It is a Seed WAR

· Genesis 3:15 King James Version 15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.

· So Called Chosen Ones Want to defile your DNA / MIND to be their PETs…

· Warp Speed is War on the SEED… Drop the p and look at the Warp Speed occult logo

· Don’t be under the Trump Spell – “my blood is the vaccine” tweet..

Who is doing this DNA Defilement According to the Bible and Who Runs Big Pharma

23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries (Pharmacia) were all nations deceived. 24 And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth. REV 18

Who Killed the Prophets that Jesus talked about linking to the EOD Rev 18 Scripture

29Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous, 30And say, If we had been in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partakers with them in the blood of the prophets. 31Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that ye are the children of them which killed the prophets. Math 23