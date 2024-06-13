BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Session 6 Free Biofield Clearing sound healing session for Neuropathy in the Feet
TheLivingARTs
TheLivingARTs
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
8 views • 11 months ago

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 6. This session focuses on the feet. I use multiple tuning forks on acupressure points that are thought to help with neuropathy in the feet. After adding energy to a point, I column out over the point. This session is dedicated to my friend Kathy, who was kind enough to let me practice my Biofield Clearing method on her. Thankfully, these sessions did help her regain some feeling in her feet and reduced her discomfort. For more information see our blog post https://thelivingarts.xyz/biofield-clearing-with-tuning-forks-session-6.

As I am using my weighted forks for some of this tuning, it is important to note that the frequencies can still be effective even though you cannot hear them. However, I added Ohm, Earth, Sun, Full Moon, Zodiac, Mars, and Venus tones as I believe most would prefer to hear the tones.

The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.

Time Codes:

0:00 Intro

0:24 KD 1 and KD3

13:05 BL 60

23:36 LI 4

28:18 TB 4

35:38 ST 36

46:7 LV 3

55:03 SP 2 and SP 3

Keywords
healthhealingfrequencyholisticnatural healingfeetenergy healingacupressurewellnessrelaxationmindfulnessmind body spiritconscious livingneuropathyenergy flownumbnessemotional releaseself-careself-healingtuninghigher vibrationnature videosstuck energiesremove blockagesvibrational sound therapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy