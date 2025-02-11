Palestinian Homes Demolished

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation demolished seven Palestinian homes in the village of Khallet al-Dabe' in Masafer Yatta, south of the West Bank. Ninety Palestinians, including women and children, lived in these homes. Interviews: Jaber Dababseh, a citizen of Khallet al-Dabe', and Osama Makhamreh, a political activist.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 10/02/2025
