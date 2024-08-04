FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 119:169-176 – Part 22 - ת TAU, Sabbath Prayer, 202400803

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prayer Requests to You, our Almighty Heavenly Father, and JEHOVAH GOD:
As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by Your Holy Spirit to:
· Pray for our spiritual growth and victorious life in our LORD Jesus Christ.
· Offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their issues.
· Present requests for prayers in humility to Your Heavenly Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance.
* * * *
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]