Raheem Kassam Previews Groundbreaking National Pulse Interview with PDJTrump

Steve Bannons War Room | National Pulse Founder/CEO and former Breitbart European Manager Raheem Kassam Previews Groundbreaking National Pulse Interview With Trump Pence, Globalists, And More
Steve Bannon notes that in this interview, Kassam asks questions no one has ever asked the most popular man in the world today. Kassam says that in spite of his world wide popularity, most people do not know the man behind the persona.
source:
https://rumble.com/v3l05em-kassam-previews-groundbreaking-national-pulse-interview-with-trump-pence-gl.html