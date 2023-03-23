CHP Talks: Jonathon Van Maren—Articulating a Defence of Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 23, 2023: My special guest this week is Jonathon Van Maren—columnist, author, speaker, podcaster and activist. Jonathon has a unique gift for expounding a logical and biblically-based world view concerning the sanctity and dignity of human life and presenting it in a way that those who have not thought deeply about these issues are able to understand and apply. Jonathon is the Communications Director for CCBR (the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform) and offers his profound insights in blogs, podcasts and articles on his website: the Bridgehead.
