BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Jonathon Van Maren—Articulating a Defence of Life
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 03/23/2023

March 23, 2023: My special guest this week is Jonathon Van Maren—columnist, author, speaker, podcaster and activist. Jonathon has a unique gift for expounding a logical and  biblically-based world view concerning the sanctity and dignity of human life and presenting it in a way that those who have not thought deeply about these issues are able to understand and apply. Jonathon is the Communications Director for CCBR (the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform) and offers his profound insights in blogs, podcasts and articles on his website: the Bridgehead.

To access Jonathon’s writing and podcasts visit:

https://thebridgehead.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
torontoabortionlifeprolifephilosophychp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloreuthanasiamiscarriageottawayoung peoplecalgarycdnpoliculturewarschestertonchpcanadachp talksjonathon van marenbridgeheadthe bridgeheadccbrcanadian centre for bioethical reform
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy