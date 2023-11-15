BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rabbi Hagee this infants, blood is on your hands 🙌 is it on yours her blood 🩸. Prostitute. #JohnHagee. https://www.jhm.org WORLD SHOCKED BY IDF MILITARY ASSAULT ON GAZA HOSPITA
DWP97048
DWP97048
55 views • 11/15/2023

Rabbi Hagee  this infants, blood is on your hands 🙌  you own her blood 🩸. Prostitute. #JohnHagee. https://www.jhm.org/   Christian Zionist, which is an oxymoron you’re just a #Zionist. A religious prostitute who is owned by Nazis by the way ☠️ do you work for #Judaism or are you a #Christian ? And by the way, Christian Zionist are not Christians by the way! 

WORLD SHOCKED BY IDF MILITARY ASSAULT ON GAZA HOSPITAL  https://www.trunews.com/video-article/world-shocked-by-idf-military-assault-on-gaza-hospital 

Israeli Defense Forces soldiers brazenly launched a military assault last night on the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Many people around the world who monitored the IDF activities were stunned by the video images that emerged from the besieged medical facility. It was heartbreaking to watch it happen in real time. Today some world leaders are denouncing Israel as a terrorist state and its political and military leaders as war criminals. Doc Burkhart and I will wade through the shocking developments that occurred last night in Palestine, try to make sense of it, and talk about possible ramifications for the Zionist State of Israel.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/15/2023

Keywords
worldtrunewsshocked by idf military assault on gaza hospital
