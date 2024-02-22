That dog is ready to bite anyone who touches him, his life is a series of sad days

Pitiful Animal





Feb 21, 2024





Mingo was born on the street

A long time ago, he was hiding in David and Jan's workshop in Humacao.

They fed him and took care of him.

But as time passed, Mingo completely broke down.

Mingo had a severe infection in the outer ear coccus and malassezia

He tested positive for ehrlichia

He couldn't put weight on his left hind leg due to a broken bone.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQq4baZxsEs