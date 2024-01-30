Wanting to SEE the TUNNEL? - Correspondent Jeremy Diamond went to a Site where Bani Suhaila Cemetery used to be located in Khan Younis, before the Israeli Military Demolished it

“We left with more questions than answers.”
CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond went to a site where Bani Suhaila cemetery used to be located in Khan Younis, before the Israeli military demolished it.
Israel claimed there was a tunnel underneath that led to a Hamas command centre.
According to Diamond, the Israeli military refused to reveal the tunnel shaft, citing the presence of sensitive machinery underground and the unstable structure.
Diamond in a tweet said that, “A week after our investigation into Gaza cemeteries damaged or destroyed by the Israeli military, they invited us into Gaza to show us what they said was a tunnel running underneath one of those cemeteries. We left with more questions than answers.”
