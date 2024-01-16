Disease X: Picking Up Where The Covid Scam Left Off

The parasitic class don't like it when the serfs try to shed their shackles, so they are trying to scare us/kill us with a new-and-improved "covid" TM. Time to get your mind right, your spiritual life in order and your kit squared away. Human Events article about disease x:
https://humanevents.com/2024/01/12/wef-to-prepare-for-disease-x-at-annual-meeting-in-davos-20-times-deadlier-than-covid Don't get your "A" kicked:
https://www.breachbangclear.com/if-you-dont-want-to-get-your-ass-kicked/#comment-330109 Anti militia bill to hurt firearms training:
https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2024/01/12/militia-gun-training-n79332 Confilict at Texas border:
https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/01/16/texas-news-tensions-run-high-on-the-southern-border/ MSDA Evac plans:
https://westernrifleshooters.us/2024/01/15/mdsa-kiss-evacuation-plans-getting-home/ Padraig Martin commentary:
https://ncrenegade.com/youre-not-an-american/#comments Spoofy hitlerian clip about why Disease X:
https://ncrenegade.com/youre-not-an-american/#comments
Lt Col Steven Murray new sitrep:
https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/1302774/
