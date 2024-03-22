BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAMAS TAKES OVER CANADA'S CAPITAL, POLICE RUN AWAY
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 03/22/2024

Hamas supporters who refer to themselves as Palestinian protesters or just protesters for Palestine which in reality are a hate group against Jews are taking over the capital city of canada. Ottawa is being overrun by these Hamas protesters who cannot wait to shove radical Islam in all of our faces. The Ottawa Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted police are doing absolutely nothing to stop any of this except for arresting journalists who report on it.


Canadian police have really become useless in that they will not do anything to protect the Canadian taxpayer especially those who are born in Canada but they will do everything they possibly can to protect these foreigners and these illegal aliens and these Terror supporters. Sad times.


If you're looking to leave Canada get a hold of me right away.


www.kevinjjohnston.ca

Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy