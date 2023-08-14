THE ILLUSION IS THE ((INVERSION)) OF THE TRUTH, INVERT THE WORLD AND ARISE FROM THE DEAD. SO SIMPLE. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100% NOLYN......... How Obvios is the Self-Evident TRUTH NOW
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/
Copyright Disclaimer>>>> under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Education tips toward the fair use and has nothing to do with a time limit of material or anyone's personal opinions.