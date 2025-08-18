"White People Can't Invent Sh$t, They STEAL" -- Joy Reid

Joy, Reid stated that white people are incapable of inventing and the only thing that they do is steel, the inventions of blacks, pointing out music and rock 'n' roll, as being such an example.

Of course, she forgets about the lightbulb, the car, the airplane, Thomas Edison, tesla, etc.

