STUPID, THAT'S THE WRONG HOLE

NO SCORE; YOU MISSED THE GOAL

THAT ONE'S FOR FARTS & FOR

FAECES... FAE-CEE-E-EE-EE-EEES





STUPID, YOU MUST BE HIGH

CAN'T YOU SEE THAT'S A GUY

THAT'S WHY YOU BOTH SMELL LIKE

FAE-CEE-E-EE-EEEES





+++++++





NOW, THIS WAS NOT YOUR FATHER'S WAY

TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS





INSTEAD OF MAKING BABIES

YOU'VE JUST MADE A BIG MESS





IT'S ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE

UNLESS YOU CEASE AND DESIST





AND FOCUS ON CHICKS. HEY!





+++++++





[REFRAIN]





+++++++





NOW, WHETHER IT'S A MAN'S OR

IT'S A WOMAN'S RECTUM





DEPOSITING YOUR SEMEN THERE

IS JUST PLAIN OL' DUMB





HER DAMAGED ANAL SPHINCTER COULD

TAKE SIX MONTHS TO HEAL, WITH

SEEPAGE TO CONCEAL!





+++++++





[REFRAIN]





+++++++