STUPID, THAT'S THE WRONG HOLE
NO SCORE; YOU MISSED THE GOAL
THAT ONE'S FOR FARTS & FOR
FAECES... FAE-CEE-E-EE-EE-EEES
STUPID, YOU MUST BE HIGH
CAN'T YOU SEE THAT'S A GUY
THAT'S WHY YOU BOTH SMELL LIKE
FAE-CEE-E-EE-EEEES
+++++++
NOW, THIS WAS NOT YOUR FATHER'S WAY
TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS
INSTEAD OF MAKING BABIES
YOU'VE JUST MADE A BIG MESS
IT'S ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE
UNLESS YOU CEASE AND DESIST
AND FOCUS ON CHICKS. HEY!
+++++++
[REFRAIN]
+++++++
NOW, WHETHER IT'S A MAN'S OR
IT'S A WOMAN'S RECTUM
DEPOSITING YOUR SEMEN THERE
IS JUST PLAIN OL' DUMB
HER DAMAGED ANAL SPHINCTER COULD
TAKE SIX MONTHS TO HEAL, WITH
SEEPAGE TO CONCEAL!
+++++++
[REFRAIN]
+++++++
