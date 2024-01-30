Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

...THAT's the WRONG Hole! 💩
I AM A PERSON
Published a month ago

STUPID, THAT'S THE WRONG HOLE

NO SCORE; YOU MISSED THE GOAL

THAT ONE'S FOR FARTS & FOR

FAECES...  FAE-CEE-E-EE-EE-EEES


STUPID, YOU MUST BE HIGH

CAN'T YOU SEE THAT'S A GUY

THAT'S WHY YOU BOTH SMELL LIKE

FAE-CEE-E-EE-EEEES


+++++++


NOW, THIS WAS NOT YOUR FATHER'S WAY

TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS


INSTEAD OF MAKING BABIES

YOU'VE JUST MADE A BIG MESS


IT'S ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE

UNLESS YOU CEASE AND DESIST


AND FOCUS ON CHICKS.  HEY!


+++++++


[REFRAIN]


+++++++


NOW, WHETHER IT'S A MAN'S OR

IT'S A WOMAN'S RECTUM


DEPOSITING YOUR SEMEN THERE

IS JUST PLAIN OL' DUMB


HER DAMAGED ANAL SPHINCTER COULD

TAKE SIX MONTHS TO HEAL, WITH

SEEPAGE TO CONCEAL!


+++++++


[REFRAIN]


+++++++

Keywords
lgbtlgbtqstupidgay sexsongperversionsodomyanal sexsam cookecupidanal sphincter

