Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev familiarized himself with the development of laser weapons and other means of combating UAVs.

“To protect against them, it is necessary to deploy highly effective air defense systems as soon as possible, including those systems that can use these new physical principles,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said.

Adding:

Satellite imagery of Diego Garcia Air Base reveals a significant U.S. military buildup.

Visible on the tarmac are nine KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft and three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, with at least four more B-2s reportedly housed in hangars.

This marks one of the largest B-2 deployments in recent years.