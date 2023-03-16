© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA and Mossad-linked Surveillance System Quietly Being Installed Throughout the US
Under the guise of stopping mass shootings, a surveillance system backed by top Mossad, CIA and FBI officials is being installed in schools, houses of worship, and other civilian locations throughout the country, much of it thanks to the recent donation of an “anonymous philanthropist.”
🔗 Full Article
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/03/investigative-reports/cia-and-mossad-linked-surveillance-system-quietly-being-installed-throughout-the-us/