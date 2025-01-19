© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Shopkeeper From Kasganj Passed Away Suddenly 💉(January 2025)
People got the shots in 2021 and they are still dropping like flies.
Source @Covid BC
