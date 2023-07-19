© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Aaron Siri Reacts to the Injunction Stopping the Biden Regime's Censorship Campaign on Social Media
"I think this might be one of the most consequential decisions in First Amendment jurisprudence in 200 years...One judge telling the entire apparatus effectively of the federal executive branch of the government, 'Stop. Stop your years of misconduct and censorship that has been destructive to the most basic freedom in this country – the freedom of speech.'"
Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3DlM2le