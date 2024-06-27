Red Pill Nation Hangout #380





1. 16:15 Alex Jones office targeted by Feds, Infowars being sold off

2. 48:00 Intelligence oversight in Canada finds Liberal MPs colluding with foreign governments

3. 1:06:45 Ukraine/Russia Conflict

A) American Weapons are now being fired into Russia, war may be imminent.

B) War Escalation happening.

C) Draft talk happening in the US

4. 1:31:03 As Expected The Acolyte is tanking, creators blame fans, actors are being stupid

5. 2:10:30 Alphabet Mafia.

A) SPLC adds Gays against Groomers (A gay group) on to list of Anti LGTBQ groups aka A Hate group

B) Support for Pride month noticeably down

6. 2:42:15 Truth Finally revealed with the Nashville shooter as more leaks occur





