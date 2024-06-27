© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #380
1. 16:15 Alex Jones office targeted by Feds, Infowars being sold off
2. 48:00 Intelligence oversight in Canada finds Liberal MPs colluding with foreign governments
3. 1:06:45 Ukraine/Russia Conflict
A) American Weapons are now being fired into Russia, war may be imminent.
B) War Escalation happening.
C) Draft talk happening in the US
4. 1:31:03 As Expected The Acolyte is tanking, creators blame fans, actors are being stupid
5. 2:10:30 Alphabet Mafia.
A) SPLC adds Gays against Groomers (A gay group) on to list of Anti LGTBQ groups aka A Hate group
B) Support for Pride month noticeably down
6. 2:42:15 Truth Finally revealed with the Nashville shooter as more leaks occur
